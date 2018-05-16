Temporary Closure of Rollins Lake May 15-18, 2018

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 04:02 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

RIPLEY, W.Va. — As part of the dam safety program of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Rollins Lake dam in Jackson County has been scheduled for core drilling tests May 15 - 18, 2018. For safety reasons, the gate will be locked during these days. DNR apologizes for any inconvenience to anglers. 

 

For any questions or comments, please contact Nate Taylor, Acting District Fisheries Biologist – Parkersburg, at (304) 420-4550.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus