Most read
- Female Inmate Allegedly Made to Sit Naked in front of Male Guards
- COLUMN: Homeless Sneak into Abandoned House Basement
- Buy a Piece of Strawberry Pie for Restaurant Crime Victim
- Marshall student receives SMART Scholarship
- Marshall Computer Science assists with state academic calendar
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- FIRST LOOK: Deadpool 2 Arrives
- Huntington Fire Rescue Vessel Towed from Water
Temporary Closure of Rollins Lake May 15-18, 2018
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 04:02 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
For any questions or comments, please contact Nate Taylor, Acting District Fisheries Biologist – Parkersburg, at (304) 420-4550.