Ohio Inspector General Investigation Finds Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Employee Improperly Collected and Disposed of Evidence

The Ohio Inspector General issued a report of investigation today after receiving a notification from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (OBWC) that Industrial Safety Hygienist Maria Rupert was disciplined for improperly collecting and discarding a safety vest obtained from an accident scene.

The Office of the Ohio Inspector General reviewed the policies and procedures followed by Public Employment Risk Reduction Program (PERRP) staff during their investigation of the accident scene. Investigators evaluated how PERRP staff collected and disposed of evidence and how they documented their investigative actions in the case file and subsequent report. The investigation determined that although there were no written policies pertaining to the collection and disposal of evidence, hygienists were trained that evidence should not be collected without the prior approval of a supervisor.

The report makes several recommendations to modify current PERRP policies and procedures for investigations and specifically recommends implementing written policies regarding the seizing, securing, storing, and disposal of physical evidence.

Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file number 2017-CA00026 is now available at: http://watchdog.ohio.gov/investigations/2018investigations.aspx