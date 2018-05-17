Remake Learning Days Showcases Educational Innovation

Charleston, WV – Remake Learning Days will return to West Virginia with more than 35 events between May 17- 25, 2018 that highlights innovation in education.

Remake Learning Days--an initiative of the Remake Learning Network--are nine days of interactive, hands-on, technology-infused, and engaging experiences in communities across West Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Last year, more than 30,000 people attended 300 events during the second annual Remake Learning Days. This year, Remake Learning Days will include over 270 events. “The Education Alliance is excited to see the number of West Virginia organizations who are engaging students and their families in STEM, STEAM, Maker and other innovative education experiences during the second annual Remake Learning Days,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, president and chief executive officer of The Education Alliance.

“We invite parents, families, and children to experience hands-on, technology-infused, engaging learning in their local community. The Education Alliance and our board of directors are pleased to partner with the Remake Learning Network to host this regional campaign that embraces the future of learning.”

The Education Alliance provided nearly $20,000 in grant funding to 22 schools, districts and non-profit organizations to host an event during Remake Learning Days. Remake Learning Days grantees include:  Anna Jarvis Parent Teacher Organization (Taylor)  Aurora Art Department (Preston)  Bradley Elementary School (Fayette)  Calhoun County Schools (Calhoun)  Confidence Elementary School (Putnam)  Eastwood Elementary (Monongalia)  Hurricane Middle School (Putnam)  John J. Cornwell Elementary School (Hampshire)  June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development (Cabell)  Kanawha County 4-H Leaders Association (Kanawha)  Kanawha County Schools- Learning 20/20 Team (Kanawha)  Mason County Family Resource Network (Mason)  Oakvale Elementary School (Mercer)  Paw Paw Public Library WV (Morgan) Rising Stars/ Reset Incorporated (Raleigh)  Spring Mills High School (Berkeley)  Step by Step, Inc. (Kanawha)  Stratton Elementary School (Raleigh)  The Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling Jesuit University (Ohio)  Tomahawk Intermediate School-After School Clubs (Berkeley)

Remake Learning Days has attracted the attention of leaders and educators from throughout the United States to share ideas with organizations, educators and innovators in the Remake Learning Network. For nine days, more than 270 events in towns and neighborhoods across southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia will feature hands-on educational activities.

Events will be hosted by local schools, museums, libraries, companies, recreation centers, and community-based organizations. Events are grouped around specific themes, including arts, maker learning, outdoor learning, science, technology, and youth voice, targeting a broad array of passions and interest to guarantee that there is something for everyone.

A complete list of events taking place during Remake Learning Days is available at remakelearningdays.org.

Remake Learning Days is an initiative of the Remake Learning Network made possible by the Grable Foundation, Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, Chevron, Google, PNC Foundation, EQT, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Allegheny Health Network, American Eagle Outfitters, Covestro, University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, and Schell Games.

For more information, visit remakelearningdays.org or contact Emily Pratt at 304-342-7849 or emily@educationalliance.org. You also can follow Remake Learning Days on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @remakelearning or #RemakeDays.