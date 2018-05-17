Fourth Sustainability Fair Slated Saturday

 Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 04:09 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Marshall University Sustainability Department, The Wild Ramp, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. & Tour DePATH, have come together to host The 4th Annual Sustainability Fair in Huntington.


The Sustainability Fair will have local musicians, artisans, farmers, restaurants, businesses & organizations there to inspire all of us to live a more locally based, purposeful lifestyle.


The Fair  will be Saturday, May 19th, 2018 (10-4) at 555 14th St W. Huntington, WV 25704 The Wild Ramp in Central City!

