Fourth Sustainability Fair Slated Saturday

The Marshall University Sustainability Department, The Wild Ramp, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. & Tour DePATH, have come together to host The 4th Annual Sustainability Fair in Huntington.

The Sustainability Fair will have local musicians, artisans, farmers, restaurants, businesses & organizations there to inspire all of us to live a more locally based, purposeful lifestyle.



The Fair will be Saturday, May 19th, 2018 (10-4) at 555 14th St W. Huntington, WV 25704 The Wild Ramp in Central City!