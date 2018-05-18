People Powered Huntington Celebrates Bike to Work Day

People Powered Huntington, a bike and pedestrian advocacy coalition, will celebrate National Bike to Work Day from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 18, at Huntington Cycle and Sport, 1010 10th St., by handing out coffee and donuts to bicyclists as they take a break on their commute to work.

A mayoral proclamation in recognition of National Bike to Work Day will also be delivered at the event.

After the work day on Friday, the celebration will continue with a Bike to Work Day happy hour at 5 p.m. at SIP, located at Heritage Station, 210 11th St.

Other cycling-related events this weekend in Huntington include a family-friendly Critical Mass ride that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ritter Park Fountain and Tour De PATH at 10 a.m. Saturday at the 14th Street West gazebo.

The tour, which includes ride options of 4, 10 and 30 miles, is part of the Huntington Sustainability Fair at The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. West. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will include live music, local crafts and artisans, workshops and more. For more information, visit www.huntingtonsustainabilityfair.com.

People Powered Huntington will be selling raffle tickets for prizes from local businesses for $1 each or 6 for $5 at the Bike to Work Day events and at the Tour De PATH. Proceeds will support People Powered Huntington’s cycling- and pedestrian-related initiatives.