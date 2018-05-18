Marshall School of Respiratory Care receives distinguished RRT credentialing success

 Friday, May 18, 2018 - 01:41 Updated 9 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - For the third consecutive year, the St. Mary’s/Marshall University cooperative respiratory care program received the Distinguished RRT (registered respiratory therapist) Credentialing Success Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC).

 

The award is presented as part of CoARC’s continued efforts to value the RRT credential as a standard of professional achievement. With a focus on program effectiveness, CoARC views the RRT credential as a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.

 

When selecting programs for the recognition, the CoARC board used objective criteria based on key accreditation metrics documented in the 2017 Annual Report of Current Status. The programs are required to: (1) have three or more years of outcome data; (2) hold accreditation without a progress report; (3) document RRT credentialing success of 90% or above, and (4) meet or exceed established CoARC thresholds for CRT (certified respiratory therapist) credentialing success, retention and positive job placement.

 

CoARC will recognize St. Mary’s/Marshall University Cooperative Respiratory Care Program during an awards ceremony in July.

