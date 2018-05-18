O'Charley's Has First Cabell County Case of Hepatitis A

This is the first reported Cabell County case, although multiple cases continue to be increasing in nearby counties. Putnam County reported Thursday a McDonald's worker in Hurricane, WV has the disease. Earlier, a worker at O'Charley's in South Charleston had been confirmed with the disease.

O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar in Barboursville has become the first Cabell County restaurant with a reported Hepatitis A case found in a food service worker, the Cabell Huntington Health Department confirmed.

Kentucky has been widely hit by the outbreak which in late February rose to 117 cases ranging from Jefferson County (Louisville) to Boyd County (Ashland).

As of late February, 38 of 45 cases had been confirmed by the Center for Disease Control were linked to those in San Diego, Calif., and Salt Lake City, Utah, where homelessness is common.

Doug Hogan of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services explained in the Feb. 2018 release:

" the primary risk factors for Kentucky cases have been illicit drug use and homelessness. A single source of infection has not been identified, and transmission is believed to be occurring through person-to-person contact. People are at increased risk for hepatitis A if they have traveled to a country where the virus is common, are homeless or lack access to adequate bathing and restroom facilities, use illicit drugs, are men who have sex with other men, are any individual with sexual contact with someone who has hepatitis A, have a clotting disorder such as hemophilia, or are household members or caregivers of a person infected with hepatitis A."

Hepatitis A is associated with poor hygiene , especially food service workers not washing their hands after bathroom use and spreading infected feces on served food. Hand washing is one of the best defenses against the disease.







