Most read
- Female Inmate Allegedly Made to Sit Naked in front of Male Guards
- Remake Learning Days Showcases Educational Innovation
- Arizona elk prepared for their new West Virginia home
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
- Pharmacy student receives national recognition
- Ohio Inspector General Investigation Finds Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Employee Improperly Collected and Disposed of Evidence
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge at Huntington Business
O'Charley's Has First Cabell County Case of Hepatitis A
Kentucky has been widely hit by the outbreak which in late February rose to 117 cases ranging from Jefferson County (Louisville) to Boyd County (Ashland).
As of late February, 38 of 45 cases had been confirmed by the Center for Disease Control were linked to those in San Diego, Calif., and Salt Lake City, Utah, where homelessness is common.
Doug Hogan of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services explained in the Feb. 2018 release:
" the primary risk factors for Kentucky cases have been illicit drug use and homelessness. A single source of infection has not been identified, and transmission is believed to be occurring through person-to-person contact. People are at increased risk for hepatitis A if they have traveled to a country where the virus is common, are homeless or lack access to adequate bathing and restroom facilities, use illicit drugs, are men who have sex with other men, are any individual with sexual contact with someone who has hepatitis A, have a clotting disorder such as hemophilia, or are household members or caregivers of a person infected with hepatitis A."
Hepatitis A is associated with poor hygiene , especially food service workers not washing their hands after bathroom use and spreading infected feces on served food. Hand washing is one of the best defenses against the disease.