Les Ghiz Tournament Action Starts Saturday

The District One Little League presents the Les Ghiz Tournament for teams in District One Baseball at the Major Level (11/12-year-olds). The tournament starts Saturday with five games at Huntington Little League at the Arch, and four games at both the Lions Club Field at the Barboursville Little League, and at the Ceredo-Kenova Little League field, historic Mitch Stadium.

The Ghiz Tournament - formerly the city championship, back when Huntington had six districts for Little League - will include teams from the little leagues in District One including Barboursville, Ceredo-Kenova, Hite-Saunders, Huntington at the Arch, Milton, Ona, Vinson, and Wayne Central. The Tournament includes games on Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20. Quarterfinals are on Tuesday, May 22, at Barboursville and Huntington; Semifinals are on Wednesday, May 23, at Huntington, and the Championship game is Friday at 6 p.m. at Huntington at the Arch. Rain may change days played or the number of games, so check with teams for any changes, normally noted on their Facebook pages. This is a single-elimination tournament, so with any loss, a team is finished. Teams with wins on Saturday will have games on Sunday with three at Huntington at the Arch, three games at Vinson, and two games at Hite-Saunders. Teams with a first-round bye are Dodger Scouting of Wayne Central, Tower Foodfair of Barboursville, and Hood Realty of Huntington at the Arch. Dodger Scouting will await the winner of Crews & Nibert (Barboursville) versus the Nationals (Hite-Saunders) for a Sunday game at 2 p.m. at Hite-Saunders; Tower Foodfair will await the winner of Huntington Federal (Vinson) versus Dutch Miller (Huntington) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Vinson; and Hood Realty will meet the winner of Ryder's Used Cars (Milton) versus the Cardinals (Ona) for a 6 p.m. game on Sunday, taking place at Huntington at the Arch. Saturday games taking place at Huntington at the Arch are:

9 a.m. Huntington Federal (Vinson) vs. Dutch Miller (Huntington); 11:30 a.m. 1st Sentry Bank (Huntington) vs. City National Bank (Milton); 2 p.m. Crews & Nibert-Hattlinger (Milton) vs. Goldsmit-Sydnor (Huntington); 4:30 p.m. Ryder's Used Cars (Milton) vs. the Cardinals (Ona); 7 p.m. The Nationals (Ona) vs. Neighborgall Construction (Huntington). Saturday games at Lions Club Field in Barboursville are:

10 a.m. Crews & Nibert (Barboursville) vs. the Nationals (Hite-Saunders); 12:30 p.m. First State Bank (Barboursville) vs. Chapman Printing (Vinson); 3 p.m. Watts Woodworking (Wayne Central) vs. Moses Automotive (Barboursville); 5:30 p.m. The Pirates (Hite-Saunders) vs. Mays Chapel (Wayne Central). Saturday games at Ceredo-Kenova's Mitch Stadium are:

10 a.m. Huntington Sportswear (C-K) vs. the Orioles (Hite-Saunders); 12:30 p.m. Griffith & Feil (C-K) vs. BesTitle (Vinson); 3 p.m. Ross & Williamson (Wayne Central) vs. Dick's Sporting Goods (C-K); 5:30 p.m. Redman Bingo (Vinson) vs. Town of Ceredo (C-K). Sunday games at Hite-Sanders are at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., games at Vinson and Huntington at the Arch are at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Games on Tuesday in the quarterfinals are at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at both Barboursville and Huntington at the Arch, while the semifinals and finals are at Huntington on Wednesday (5:15 and 7:45 p.m.) and Friday (6 p.m.) Remember, there is no charge for Little League Baseball games. Our umpires, public address persons, concession workers, field crews, scorekeepers, and coaches are all volunteers - so treat them with respect. Pets are not allowed but service animals are always welcomed. Smoking is not allowed on Little League properties and good sportsmanship is encouraged by coaches, players, and fans. Please remember, Little League Baseball is a tobacco, alcohol, and drug-free program for children. All parents should learn the rules of the game and the policies of the league. They will also be a positive role model for my child and encourage sportsmanship by showing respect and courtesy, and by demonstrating positive support for all players, coaches, officials, and spectators at every game, practice, or other sporting events. Parents must refrain from using alcohol, tobacco or drugs at Little League events. Parents and other fans will not engage in any kind of unsportsmanlike conduct with any official, coach, player, or parent such as booing and taunting; or refusing to shake hands, or using profane language or gestures. Remember, no scouts are in the crowd and no one will sign with the Reds, Pirates, or Yankees at Little League games. Come out and enjoy baseball in the company of future stars in coming years at high school, college and maybe even professional baseball, all this week at West Virginia Little League District One's Les Ghiz Tournament.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus