Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"

 Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 03:06 Updated 1 hour ago

When "Buckwild" debuted on MTV, the ratings echoed its "Jersey Shore" predecessor. Young people followed the series; Sen. Joe Manchin asked that it be removed from the air.

An off-season accident that killed a cast member halted production. Now, the production team has returned to Charleston and Morgantown where they are now lensing the new series. 

A summer debut is anticipated, but "Wilder" has not yet been picked up by a network, although MTV has asked for a viewing option. 

 

