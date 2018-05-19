Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"

When "Buckwild" debuted on MTV, the ratings echoed its "Jersey Shore" predecessor. Young people followed the series; Sen. Joe Manchin asked that it be removed from the air.

An off-season accident that killed a cast member halted production. Now, the production team has returned to Charleston and Morgantown where they are now lensing the new series.

A summer debut is anticipated, but "Wilder" has not yet been picked up by a network, although MTV has asked for a viewing option.