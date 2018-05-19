Most read
Local students Named Yeager Scholars at Marshall
“Our newest class of incoming Yeager Scholars were chosen from an amazingly talented pool of high school seniors,” said Dr. Nicki LoCascio, dean of the Honors College. “It was a very difficult task for our selection committee to identify only eight students. My expectations are that these new scholars will continue the Yeager legacy for success and I look forward to welcoming them to Marshall this fall semester.”
Students participate in four rigorous seminars in their first two years as Yeager Scholars, in addition to the courses they must take for their majors. Students are expected to maintain a 3.5 GPA while developing social and leadership skills on campus and in the Huntington community.
Each Yeager class is named after an individual, family or company who has supported the program. The 32nd class will be named the J. Marshall and Patricia Harris Holcomb Class of 2022. In addition, Yeager Scholars receive support from a board of directors and an active alumni network.
The eight students who will begin the program this fall are:
· Alexis Conley, Wayne, West Virginia, Wayne High School, Biology
· Adria Fox, Huntington, West Virginia, Cabell Midland High School, Nursing
· Zack Ihnat, Charleston, West Virginia, Capital High School, Civil Engineering (emphasis Environmental) and Spanish
· Ian McKnight, Davisville, West Virginia, Parkersburg South High School, Biomedical Engineering
· Julia Minigh, Ashland, Kentucky, Paul G. Blazer High School, Biology and Spanish
· Logan Rose, Sutton, West Virginia, Braxton County High School, Mathematics
· Rileigh Smirl, Huntington, West Virginia, Huntington High School, Online Journalism
· LeTrae Wilborn, Princeton, West Virginia, Princeton Senior High School, Biology
The application cycle for the next class of Yeager Scholars will open Oct. 1.