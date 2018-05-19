Most read
Marshall University to offer seminar with continuing education credits for attorneys
Six sessions will touch on topics including consumer collections, damages valuation, probate, the legalization of marijuana, bias, ethics and professionalism. The seminar has been submitted for approval of 7.2 CLE credits in West Virginia, and 6.0 CLE credits in Ohio and Kentucky.
“We are thrilled to be able to show that the research happening at the Lewis College of Business is relevant and applicable to our regional economy,” said Casey Baker, J.D., assistant professor of legal environment at Marshall. “Attorneys must be able to identify and navigate numerous legal issues on behalf of their clients. By educating our legal community, we directly impact our business community.”
Cost is $275 for the seminar and $285 for the workshop plus a printed copy of presenter slides. Discounts are available for law firms wishing to register six or more attendees. The day’s agenda, speaker biographies, additional session information and registration links are available at http://www.marshall.edu/ce/pd/.
For further information, persons may contact Baker by e-mail at bakerc@marshall.edu, or Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education, by e-mail at beth.wolfe@marshall.edu.