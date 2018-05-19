Marquee Holding Summer Promos

 Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 22:31 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Temps rise and screen tentpoles stake their claims at cinemas ranging from "Solo A Star Wars Story" to "Jurassic Park's" sequel and "Skyscraper."

Marquee Cinemas has two promotions kicking off.

First, entice your appetite at the concession stand with a "sweet deal" (from now through July 21). Purchase a large drink and a large popcorn (with one free refill) and receive your choice of candy ---  Swirlz Cotton Candy, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, or Sqwiggiles Sour Gummi Worms. Ask at concessions for details. 

Also, beginning in June, cinemas hold their Morning Matinee Summer Free Movie Series. Showings are Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The larger multiplexes have a choice of two movies weekly. The promotion is chain wide, but dates and titles may vary. Unless noted otherwise, all films are PG. 

For Marquee Pullman (Huntington), the schedule is:

June 12/13 Despicable Me; Boss Baby

June 19/20 Despicable Me 2; Smurfs Lost Village;

June 26/27 Captain Underpants; Lego Batman;

July 3 & 4, Despicable Me 3; Angry Birds;

July 10 & 11, EMOJ Movie; Minions;

July 17 & 18, Lego Niningo Movie; Sing;

July 24 & 25, Ferdinand; My Little Pony;

July 31 & Aug. 1, Secret Life of Pets; Paddington 2. 

 

For other line ups, visit: 

https://www.marqueecinemas.com/summerkidsseries

OF COURSE, the popular Flashback Cinema Series continues on Sunday and Wednesdays at 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. 

June 3 & 6, Princess Bride

June 10 & 13, Space Jam

June 17 & June 20, Raiders of the Lost Ark

June 24 & June 27,  Dirty Dancing

July 1 & 4, Jaws

