 Sunday, May 20, 2018 - 03:57 Updated 3 hours ago
Huntington Stabbing Victim Arrested for Drugs
Ashaunte Jermaine Owens, 19, of Cleveland, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver  after he was stabbed following an argument. 

Owens was stabbed in the chest about 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue. He had non-life threatening injuries. 

No additional arrests have been made. 

