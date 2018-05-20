Most read
- Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"
- O'Charley's Worker Has First Cabell County Case of Hepatitis A
- UPDATED: 14 Cabell Cases of Hep A; Case of Hepatitis A Confirmed at Barboursville Restaurant
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Arizona elk prepared for their new West Virginia home
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Fellowship-trained joint replacement specialist joins Marshall Orthopaedics
Huntington Stabbing Victim Arrested for Drugs
Owens was stabbed in the chest about 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue. He had non-life threatening injuries.
No additional arrests have been made.