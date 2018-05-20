Huntington Holding Three Meetings Monday

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, May 20, 2018 - 04:26 Updated 2 hours ago
Huntington Holding Three Meetings Monday

The City of Huntington has a busy day for meetings Monday May 21. City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. for a special call to vote on the appointment of Hank Dial as Police Chief.

Following that meeting, the finance committee will meet in council chambers to discuss a resolution that contains amendments and restatements in the Articles of Incorporation of Cabell Huntington Hospital. 

At 4 p.m. the Huntington Municipal Development Authority holds its public meeting in council chambers. The discussion includes a slip at Kinetic Park, the Cook School Property, and a donation to Huntington in Bloom.

These meetings are televised on Comcast Channel 24 and streamed on the city's FB page. 

  1. HMDA Agenda (39 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus