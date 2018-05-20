Most read
Huntington Holding Three Meetings Monday
At 4 p.m. the Huntington Municipal Development Authority holds its public meeting in council chambers. The discussion includes a slip at Kinetic Park, the Cook School Property, and a donation to Huntington in Bloom.
These meetings are televised on Comcast Channel 24 and streamed on the city's FB page.
