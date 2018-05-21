Most read
- Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"
- UPDATED: 14 Cabell Cases of Hep A; Case of Hepatitis A Confirmed at Barboursville Restaurant
- Capito, Justice Announce Opportunity Zones in West Virginia; Three Located in Huntington
- Jewel City Jamboree Set in Huntington May 25-26
- Local students Named Yeager Scholars at Marshall
- O'Charley's Worker Has First Cabell County Case of Hepatitis A
- Arizona elk prepared for their new West Virginia home
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
West Virginia 2018 spring turkey harvest largest in 15 years
Monday, May 21, 2018 - 04:02 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
This year’s harvest also is more than 10 percent above the 10-year average, said Mike Peters, Game Bird and Small Game Project Leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
All but two DNR districts reported an increase over 2017 harvest figures. Districts 4 and 5 were the only two districts with fewer harvested birds this year. Counties in District 1 harvested the most birds again this year with 3,416, followed by District 6 (2,651), District 5 (1,811), District 4 (1,515), District 3 (1,805) and District 2 (1,076).
The five counties with the largest harvest were Preston (553), Mason (468), Jackson (460), Harrison (440) and Marshall (417).
Youth hunters harvested 431 turkeys during the one-day youth season on April 14.