Gov. Justice issues call for West Virginia Legislature to meet in special session

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued a call for the West Virginia Legislature to meet in special session beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The special session will be held during the Legislature’s regularly scheduled interim meetings that also begin Sunday.





At the present time the following legislation will be presented to lawmakers for consideration:

A bill amending the recently approved Enrolled Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 625 (2018). The bill allows for a retroactive effective date of January 1, 2018. It eliminates the one-payment requirement. It provides a distribution of payments consistent with intestate statutes if there is no beneficiary designated by the decedent.

A bill establishing the Department of Arts, Culture and History. The Commissioner of Culture and History will become the Curator of Arts, Culture and History. The Curator will report directly to the Governor.

A bill that moves time frames and dates for the notice/issuance of deeds sought by a purchaser of property at a tax sale. The dates must be moved to provide more time to perfect service of notice to redeem for land owners. There was a recent federal court ruling requiring additional notice to be given which is not accounted for in our current statutory time frames.

A bill addressing technical issues and clarifying language to the recently approved Enrolled Committee Substitute for House Bill 4015 (2018) that reformed the management of state vehicles. The bill removes ambiguous language related to traffic citations and perjury. It cures conflicts related to the promulgation of legislative rules. It also fixes an erroneous code citation.

A bill addressing technical issues in the recently approved Enrolled Committee Substitute for HB 4169 (2018). The bill clarifies human trafficking notices apply to on-premises consumption locations that are private clubs. It also clarifies the Director of the Division of Justice and Community Services will send letters to non-complying businesses and direct law enforcement to criminally cite non-complying businesses. It creates a human trafficking fund for the deposit of the fine monies collected and for the Director to expend the monies in enforcement of his duties. It allows the Director to promulgate legislative rules.

A bill addressing technical issues in the recently approved Enrolled Committee Substitute for SB 456 (2018). The bill conforms the provisions of the model act provided by the Physical Therapy Compact Commission to allow West Virginia to become a participating member. Otherwise, West Virginia cannot participate in the multi-state licensure compact.

A supplemental appropriation bill appropriating $555,000 to the Adjutant General’s Military Authority – Surplus account. These funds will be used for the following:

$55,000 to contract for a feasibility study to validate prior findings of the WV Army National Guard regarding design and construction of a new facility to house multiple DMAPS agencies; and

$500,000 to fund Partnership Coordinators to develop defense industry opportunities for WV businesses. Their priority over the next few years will be building opportunities with Qatar.

Also, this supplemental appropriation bill appropriates $495,000 to the Division of Justice and Community Services’ Law Enforcement Training – Surplus account. These funds will be used for the following:

$255,000 for the WV State Police Academy staffing; and

$270,000 for 2 Basic classes at the WV State Police Academy.​

