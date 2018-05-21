Most read
POLICE BLOTTER: Kroger Parking Lot Robbery; Arson Reported
A first degree arson occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 9th Street. Five block away in the 900 block of W. 9th Street at 5 p.m. a man was arrested on four charges including battery, destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.
A burglary was reported at 2 p.m. May 19 in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue. Three other property crimes were reported, including:
- Petit larceny , about 12 midnight, Hal Greer Blvd.;
- Breaking and entering, about 10 a.m. in the 200 block of 8th Avenue;
- Petit larceny about 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of Staunton Road.
Other report were for warrant execution(s), concealed weapon, and domestic battery.
MULTIPLE AGENCIES
A man has been jailed for making terroristic threats toward a Barboursville restaurant on Facebook. James Barr had been fired from the venue. He was arrested Sunday. The Barboursville Police, Cabell County Sheriff's Department, and HPD assisted in the investigation.
SOCIAL MEDIA (not yet confirmed by police due to weekend)
A shooting incident has been reported in the 500 block of Buffington Street. Gun casings have been recovered. The incident occurred Sunday, May 20. A house according to FB photos was hit by gunfire.
In addition, social media warns to be on the look out for counterfeit one hundred dollar bills. One example has been photographed.
SOCIAL MEDIA: