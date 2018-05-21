Special Metals has 50 Job Openings

 Monday, May 21, 2018 - 05:10 Updated 32 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Special Metals has an opening for 50 union positions, according to a FB posting by Greg Gaynor, personnel director. "Metals experience is a plus. We drug test so you must be clean," Gaynor wrote. 

 Ironton Workforce accepts our applications. You can call and tell them that you want on the list for testing. Workforce will call you back with an appointment. All salaried jobs posted at www.precast.com

