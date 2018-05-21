No Foul Play in Milton Fish Kill

 Monday, May 21, 2018 - 05:33 Updated 8 min ago

A photo of about 500 dead fish in a private pond near Milton, WV, Saturday, May 19 stirred social media. However, a representative of the WV DNR explained that no improper actions have occurred.

DNR explained that high water often makes separate ponds refuges for fish, but when the water goes down the oxygen levels are unable to support the volume of fish.

The pond is adjacent to Mud River. 

