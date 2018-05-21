McDonalds on Rt. 60 Immunizes Workers

 Monday, May 21, 2018 - 05:38 Updated 1 min ago
Immunizations began in late April.
McDonalds on Rt. 60 in Huntington has immunized all of its employees (except those pregnant, medical reasons , or religious beliefs) against hepatitis A, according to a posting. 

McDonalds joins Stewarts Hot Dogs which has taken the same precaution.

The procedures come following an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Cabell and surrounding counties that have included restaurant workers.

