University librarian to give presentation in Brazil

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Thomas Walker, music and digital services librarian at Marshall University, has been invited to give a lecture on copyright and intellectual property as it pertains to academic libraries and musicians as part of the UnB Guitar Festival June 4-8 at the Universidade de Brasilia in Brazil. The presentation will be titled “Copyright and Music Collections in the Modern Library.”

As part of his work at Marshall University, Walker is an administrator for Marshall Digital Scholar, the institutional repository of Marshall University. Walker works exclusively with the authors and publishers to obtain republishing rights for the scholarly output of faculty, staff and students.

The festival will feature a series of concerts, master classes, workshops and lectures. Walker said his lecture will show students coming to America that there are ways to protect their interests.

“Copyright is an important topic in music,” Walker said. “So many performers have lost their creative work over the years by either signing away their rights or just not knowing. Giving this presentation will hopefully inform new musicians to follow the rules not just for them, but their colleagues as well.”

For more information, contact Walker by e-mail at walkert@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2309.