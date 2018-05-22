Most read
- POLICE BLOTTER: Kroger Parking Lot Robbery; Arson Reported
- McDonalds on Rt. 60 Immunizes Workers
- Rednecksploitation Reality Shows: "You're not going to make us look like idiots"
- UPDATED: 14 Cabell Cases of Hep A; Case of Hepatitis A Confirmed at Barboursville Restaurant
- Capito, Justice Announce Opportunity Zones in West Virginia; Three Located in Huntington
- Special Metals has 50 Job Openings
- Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"
- Huntington Holding Three Meetings Monday
University librarian to give presentation in Brazil
As part of his work at Marshall University, Walker is an administrator for Marshall Digital Scholar, the institutional repository of Marshall University. Walker works exclusively with the authors and publishers to obtain republishing rights for the scholarly output of faculty, staff and students.
The festival will feature a series of concerts, master classes, workshops and lectures. Walker said his lecture will show students coming to America that there are ways to protect their interests.
“Copyright is an important topic in music,” Walker said. “So many performers have lost their creative work over the years by either signing away their rights or just not knowing. Giving this presentation will hopefully inform new musicians to follow the rules not just for them, but their colleagues as well.”
For more information, contact Walker by e-mail at walkert@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2309.