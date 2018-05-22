University librarian to give presentation in Brazil

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 03:03 Updated 12 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
University librarian to give presentation in Brazil

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Thomas Walker, music and digital services librarian at Marshall University, has been invited to give a lecture on copyright and intellectual property as it pertains to academic libraries and musicians as part of the UnB Guitar Festival June 4-8 at the Universidade de Brasilia in Brazil. The presentation will be titled “Copyright and Music Collections in the Modern Library.” 

 

As part of his work at Marshall University, Walker is an administrator for Marshall Digital Scholar, the institutional repository of Marshall University. Walker works exclusively with the authors and publishers to obtain republishing rights for the scholarly output of faculty, staff and students.

 

The festival will feature a series of concerts, master classes, workshops and lectures. Walker said his lecture will show students coming to America that there are ways to protect their interests. 

 

“Copyright is an important topic in music,” Walker said. “So many performers have lost their creative work over the years by either signing away their rights or just not knowing. Giving this presentation will hopefully inform new musicians to follow the rules not just for them, but their colleagues as well.”

 

For more information, contact Walker by e-mail at walkert@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2309.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus