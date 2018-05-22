Marshall cardiologist receives Lifetime Achievement Award

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia chapter of the American College of Cardiology recently presented Mark A. Studeny, M.D., professor and chair of the department of cardiology at the Marshall University [jcesom.marshall.edu]Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Studeny is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiologist with Marshall Health who has been at the forefront of innovative cardiovascular medicine in the region. In 2013, he was an integral part of the team that performed the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in the tristate area. Through this advancement, patients now have access to a less invasive procedure that does not require open-heart surgery. He also successfully completed a Watchman procedure in November 2016, which is an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners for some people with atrial fibrillation.

Studeny graduated from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1986. He completed his residency at Texas Tech University, followed by a cardiology fellowship back at Marshall. He joined the school of medicine faculty at Marshall in 1993 and became chair of the department in 2002.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a West Virginia-American College of Cardiology (ACC) member who has had a lifetime of dedication to excellence in cardiovascular medicine. The recipient is selected through a nomination process and voted on by the members of West Virginia-ACC.