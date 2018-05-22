Most read
- POLICE BLOTTER: Kroger Parking Lot Robbery; Arson Reported
- McDonalds on Rt. 60 Immunizes Workers
- Rednecksploitation Reality Shows: "You're not going to make us look like idiots"
- UPDATED: 14 Cabell Cases of Hep A; Case of Hepatitis A Confirmed at Barboursville Restaurant
- Capito, Justice Announce Opportunity Zones in West Virginia; Three Located in Huntington
- Special Metals has 50 Job Openings
- Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"
- Huntington Holding Three Meetings Monday
Marshall cardiologist receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Studeny is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiologist with Marshall Health who has been at the forefront of innovative cardiovascular medicine in the region. In 2013, he was an integral part of the team that performed the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in the tristate area. Through this advancement, patients now have access to a less invasive procedure that does not require open-heart surgery. He also successfully completed a Watchman procedure in November 2016, which is an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners for some people with atrial fibrillation.
Studeny graduated from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1986. He completed his residency at Texas Tech University, followed by a cardiology fellowship back at Marshall. He joined the school of medicine faculty at Marshall in 1993 and became chair of the department in 2002.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a West Virginia-American College of Cardiology (ACC) member who has had a lifetime of dedication to excellence in cardiovascular medicine. The recipient is selected through a nomination process and voted on by the members of West Virginia-ACC.