Afternoon with James Casto celebrating his new book Huntington Chronicles

(Huntington, WV) Join The Red Caboose as we celebrate local author James E. Casto and his new book Huntington Chronicles. The reception for Mr. Casto will occupy the Visitor’s Center at Heritage Station on Saturday, May 26th from noon - 2pm. Huntington Chronicles and Mr. Casto's other books will be available for sale. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

The Red Caboose manager Raine Klover describes the book as “a very readable history of Huntington. Both Huntington natives and newcomers will learn new things about this exceptional town”. Huntington Chronicles take readers through the city’s founding by railroad tycoon Collis P. Huntington all the way up through the days of the Superblock and Huntington’s downtown rebirth. It also examines the mystery of the daring 1875 holdup of the town’s premier bank that was never solved and the devastating 1937 flood.

Of course, Huntington has had its share of famous residents, including Dr. Carter G. Woodson, widely recognized as the father of Black History Month, and Woody Williams, whose bravery at Iwo Jima earned him the Medal of Honor. Amateur historian and local journalist James E. Casto compiles fascinating and unusual stories from his long career at the Huntington Herald-Dispatch.

Over the years, James E. Casto has researched and written countless newspaper and magazine articles exploring people, places, and events in the history of Huntington, West Virginia. Upon the author’s retirement from the Herald-Dispatch in 2004, Marshall University presented him with its John Marshall Medal of Civic Responsibility. In 2005, he was inducted into the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame. In 2006, the Cabell County Public Library named its James E. Casto Local History Room in his honor.