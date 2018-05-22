Huntington Council Approves Dial as Police Chief

Photo: Mayor's Office

Huntington City Council unanimously approved Mayor Steve Williams’ appointment of Hank Dial as chief of police this afternoon. Dial was sworn in immediately following the vote. A public swearing-in ceremony will be announced in the near future.





“I would like to thank the citizens of Huntington and, most importantly, thank the men and women of the Huntington Police Department,” Chief Dial said in brief remarks during the vote. “I am nothing but a reflection of the hard work they do day in and day out.”

During his period as interim police chief, Dial has joined with state and federal agencies in a series of high profile drug raids.

Dial has earned a reputation as accepting the Huntington crime and drug OD challenges. He has also been an active and available participant in the city's Neighborhood Association meetings.

