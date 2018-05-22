Most read
Huntington Council Approves Dial as Police Chief
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 06:52 Updated 12 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“I would like to thank the citizens of Huntington and, most importantly, thank the men and women of the Huntington Police Department,” Chief Dial said in brief remarks during the vote. “I am nothing but a reflection of the hard work they do day in and day out.”
During his period as interim police chief, Dial has joined with state and federal agencies in a series of high profile drug raids.
Dial has earned a reputation as accepting the Huntington crime and drug OD challenges. He has also been an active and available participant in the city's Neighborhood Association meetings.