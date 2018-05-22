Most read
W.Va. AG Announces Human Trafficking Training For Rape Counselors
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 03:26 Updated 12 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The training will be held Wednesday, May 23, at Shepherd University and will provide attendees with valuable information about the emerging crime.
“Human trafficking is a crime that does not discriminate. Men, women and children of all ages can be victims,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Equipping everyone with the necessary skills to identify victims and eradicate this growing criminal industry is a crucial step in helping West Virginia reach her full potential.”
Changes in West Virginia law inspired the Attorney General to take the lead in combating and preventing human trafficking.
The Attorney General’s Office drafted best practices aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking within law enforcement communities around the state.
The training session comes just days before National Missing Children’s Day on May 25. West Virginia’s large number of children in foster care, along with its increased rate of drug addiction and poverty, make the state’s youth especially susceptible to human trafficking.
Wednesday’s training will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Storer Ballroom at Shepherd University.
Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.