"Twelve Pole" Encore in July at Pullman, Southridge Cinemas

Did you miss the slicing and dicing blood heavy "Twelve Pole" horror film that sold out two auditoriums at Marquee Pullman ?

Producer Sam Hodge announced that the locally filmed indie horror flick will play July 12 at Marquee Cinemas Southridge in Charleston. The film will have an "encore" showing July 19 at Marquee's Pullman Square in Huntington.

Advance tickets will go on sale one month prior to the showings.