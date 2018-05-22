Chief Logan State Park office moves to museum building

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Chief Logan State Park office has been moved to the renovated Museum in the Park building, which now features a new gift shop and visitor center.

The move also improves public access to park services. Visitors should take note of the move, as the park office processes picnic shelter reservations, camping reservations, swimming pool swimming passes, pool party reservations, and general information related to park facilities.

“Visitors will appreciate the additional parking and the new gift shop, while they can still enjoy the museum exhibits that showcase the rich history of southern West Virginia’s natural resources, people, business and industries,” said Chief Logan State Park Superintendent Bruce Collinsworth.

The Museum in the Park building was renovated over the winter months. The office, museum and gift shop will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. Autumn through spring hours will be modified, with longer hours scheduled during Christmas activities and events.

To contact Chief Logan State Park, call 304-792-7125. For room reservations or conference services at Chief Logan Lodge, call 304-855-6100 or visit chiefloganlodge.com.