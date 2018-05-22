Most read
Man Arrested for Wanton Endangerment
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 03:59 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Court documents state that the suspect fired several shots at a vehicle near a car including a child.
WSAZ reported that bullets pierced a house. A man had just moved toward the kitchen when a bullet came through the wall. The bullet would have struck the neighbor in the head.
Day has been placed in the Western Regional Jail on a $120,000 cash bond.