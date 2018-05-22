Most read
- POLICE BLOTTER: Kroger Parking Lot Robbery; Arson Reported
- McDonalds on Rt. 60 Immunizes Workers
- Rednecksploitation Reality Shows: "You're not going to make us look like idiots"
- UPDATED: 14 Cabell Cases of Hep A; Case of Hepatitis A Confirmed at Barboursville Restaurant
- Capito, Justice Announce Opportunity Zones in West Virginia; Three Located in Huntington
- Special Metals has 50 Job Openings
- Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"
- Huntington Holding Three Meetings Monday
DOJ Informs Operation Rescue that Neck-Twisting Texas Abortionist Referred to Houston FBI
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 04:03 Updated 11 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
The case actually began in 2012, when four women who worked at Karpen's Houston area abortion facilities contacted Operation Rescue with information that he was violating the law. Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President of Operation Rescue, received photos of large babies that one Karpen employee had taken at his abortion facility with her cell phone that workers said had been born alive then killed by slashing or twisting their necks. On May 15, 2013, Operation Rescue released a report along with the photos that supported allegations that Karpen was murdering babies that survived the abortion process. Other alleged crimes included sexual harassment and/or abuse of employees and patients. That report and ensuing complaints prompted a grand jury "investigation" that declined to indict Karpen. Operation Rescue later learned that grand jury was tainted by improper communications between then District Attorney Devon Anderson and Karpen's criminal defense attorney Chip Lewis, who were close family friends. Lewis later donated $25,000 to Anderson's political campaigns. Operation Rescue then forwarded the information about Karpen's alleged crimes to the U.S. House Select Panel on Infant Lives that was tasked in 2015 with investigating evidence that Planned Parenthood was engaging in the illegal trafficking of aborted baby remains for profit. On December 7, 2016, the House Select Panel referred Karpen to the Department of Justice under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for investigation and prosecution. In 2017, the House Select Panel renewed its criminal referral of Karpen to the DOJ under Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sullenger wrote to Sessions in August 2017, asking for him to open an investigation into Karpen's alleged crimes, especially the allegations that he murdered babies born alive during abortions. "The letter I received from the Department of Justice is encouraging. The photos depict wounds inflicted on those babies that could not have been done inside the womb. After having personally attended the Pennsylvania trial of Kermit Gosnell, who was convicted of murdering living babies after failed abortions, I knew we could never give up seeking prosecutions for Karpen's similar crimes," said Sullenger. "We are grateful for this new FBI investigation that has renewed our hope that Karpen may finally be brought to justice." Read the letter
Click to view victim photos Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.
Click to view victim photos Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.