Cabell County Schools to Offer Japanese Summer Immersion Camp

Cabell County Schools will once again be offering a summer camp opportunity for students wishing to experience an immersion into Japanese culture.

The district's Japanese Summer Immersion Camp is free and open to students who will be entering the second through fifth grades during the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, and who are currently enrolled in a Cabell County public school.



Two camps will be offered. The first will take place June 18-22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Altizer Elementary School. The second camp will take place June 24-29 at Altizer Elementary, following the same schedule.



Students may attend only one week of the event.

During the week of camp, students will learn the Japanese language and culture through interactive and hands-on sessions with native speakers. Instructors will teach culturally authentic songs, dances, games and art. Breakfast snacks and a full lunch will be provided free of charge.

The Japanese Summer Immersion Camp is funded through the generosity of the West Virginia Department of Education, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Nippon Tungsten and Cabell County Schools.

Tickets will be available beginning Monday, May 7, 2018, beginning at 7:00 p.m. via the Eventbrite online registration platform.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please select only a ticket for the week you want your child to attend. Children will not be attending both weeks. Space is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The link for registration is provided below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/japanese-summer-immersion-camp-2018-tickets-45732493118