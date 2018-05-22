Cabell Board of Education to meet May 22 to address employee discipline

 Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 04:09 Updated 11 hours ago

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 beginning at 5:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington.  

The purpose of the Board meeting is to address employee discipline. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website atwww.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section.  The meeting is open to the public; however, the Board may consider the matter in Executive Session to ensure employee confidentiality. No other items are on the agenda.

