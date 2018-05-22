Most read
- POLICE BLOTTER: Kroger Parking Lot Robbery; Arson Reported
- McDonalds on Rt. 60 Immunizes Workers
- Rednecksploitation Reality Shows: "You're not going to make us look like idiots"
- UPDATED: 14 Cabell Cases of Hep A; Case of Hepatitis A Confirmed at Barboursville Restaurant
- Capito, Justice Announce Opportunity Zones in West Virginia; Three Located in Huntington
- Special Metals has 50 Job Openings
- Shooting Now in WV: "Buckwild" Producers Return to Film "WV Wilder"
- Huntington Holding Three Meetings Monday
Cabell Board of Education to meet May 22 to address employee discipline
The purpose of the Board meeting is to address employee discipline. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website atwww.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public; however, the Board may consider the matter in Executive Session to ensure employee confidentiality. No other items are on the agenda.