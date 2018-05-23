Children's Home Society Opens New Huntington Facility

 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - 00:34 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Children's Home Society Opens New Huntington Facility
Photo: Mayor's Office

The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia was founded 120 years ago and Tuesday, May 22,  it celebrated a new chapter in its history.

Janet Smith Vineyard was a longtime supporter of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia and believed that every child deserves a loving home.

The Janet Smith Vineyard Forever Families Center For Permanency is a new facility located at 203 6th Avenue to honor Janet Smith Vineyard and will serve to help children of West Virginia find forever homes.

