 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - 00:50 Updated 2 hours ago
Child Missing from Group Home

17-year-old Crystal Walters has been reported missing from the Golden Girls Group Home in Kenova.

"We still have not heard anything at all," wrote Sheena Drown-Walters. "Please keep your eyes open." 

Crystal has short brown hair, stands about 5'3" tall and weighs about 104-108 pounds. Her mom said she does NOT have a nose ring (a in one of the circulated pictures), however, she has gages in her ears and a pierced tongue. 

If you have seen Crystal, please contact the nearest branch of the West Virginia State Police or the Ceredo Police Department. 

 

