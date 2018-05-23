Summer camp, sports physicals available at Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – With summer camps and sports practices right around the corner, Marshall Health will offer a number of opportunities for students to get their physicals at nine convenient locations beginning June 1.

Marshall Health will offer free sports physicals to students from its partner schools for two days only. The schedule for Tuesday, June 5, at Marshall Health – Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot, will be as follows:

4:30 p.m. – Buffalo High School students

5 p.m. – Winfield High School students

5:30 p.m.. – Poca High School students

6 p.m. – Hurricane High School students



The schedule for Thursday, June 7, at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 Third Avenue, Huntington, will be as follows:

5 p.m. – Wayne High and St. Joseph Catholic High School students

5:30 p.m. – Spring Valley High School students

6 p.m.. – Lincoln and Tolsia High School students

6:30 p.m. – Huntington High School students

7 p.m. – Cabell Midland High School students

Middle school students should use the appropriate time for their feeder high school.

Physicals are scheduled by appointment at Marshall Family Medicine locations in Barboursville, Hurricane, Teays Valleyand Lavalette. Walk-ins are welcome at the Marshall University Medical Center office Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Cost is $25 through July. Appointments will also be available at Marshall Pediatrics locations at Marshall University Medical Center; at 2915 Third Avenue, Huntington; at 5170 U.S. Route 60, Huntington; and in Teays Valley.

Please bring all documentation to the appointments, including camp forms and proof of insurance. If the student does not see a Marshall Health provider for primary care, please also bring immunization records for the student.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100, Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300, Marshall Health – Teays Valley at 304-691-6800 or the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 304-691-1880.