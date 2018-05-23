SUMMER MOVIES: "Action Park," "Skyscraper," "Spy Who Dumped Me" fight to overwhelm reliable tentpoles

"Here we go again..." sets off the pending sequel to "Mamma Mia" in which Sophia finds out more about her mom's past due July 20.

The chorus of the summer's only musical (a pattern that has been seasonally boxoffice effective i.e. "Greatest Showman," "Pitch Perfect") suggests a summation for most of the summer season -- superheroes, sequels and reimaginations. Formula is profitable, so bigger and better follow ups or reboots ring cash in the head's of studio CEO's.

2018 has Dwayne Johnson's "Skyscraper," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," "Uncle Drew," and "Hereditary" as four examples of movies that do not relate to something prior.

Horror continues recruiting new fans even as the torture slasher and dead teens have run their course.

Oceans 8

"Hereditary" (June 8) Toni (Enough Said, Hearts Beat Loud) Collette, plays Anne Graham who after her mom's death slowly learns sinister aspects of the family's ancestors. Now, one by one they plunge over the hill beyond hell in domestic horror dysfunction. It's 100% ripe on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Uncle Drew (June 29) A man loses his life savings fielding a street ball tournament team. By coincidence, his chance to recover his funds and team rest on ole' Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving). Rounding up septuagenarians (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) on a road trip, they intend to show youth does not have it all.

"Skyscraper" (July 13 ) could go either way. Johnson's action thriller has roots in the ashes of "The Towering Inferno" and the "Die Hard" hostage chillers. The hero inspects tall, tall, high rises, and one he just passed has caught fire --- with his family living (still) in an apartment above the fire line. Johnson has to rescue them and fight clearing suspicion roadblocks. The plot has been kept quiet, so, the mid-summer towering want to be tent pole has curiosity up. Seems like Dwayne's fans are for sure viewers , but he's been a bit overexposed ("Rampage," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). Competition is keen ("Ant Man and Wasp," "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation", "The First Purge," and "Mission Impossible Fallout" with "Equalizer 2" in the weeks following. Legendary Pics (which was behind "We Are Marshall") produced. It's a Hong Kong setting, so no traces of NYC stigma will be found.

Spy Who Dumped Me

"Bad Mom's" Mila Kunis and SNL's Hillary/Kelleyanne, Kate McKinnon team as two friends who unfortunately dated the same 'ex' who happens to be an international spy that left relationship baggage and more loose ends in the hearts' of the women. Leading with a cleaver, "The Spy Who Dumped Me" title , Outlander lead Sam Heughan claims the not so debonair title role. (August 3)

June's most awaited triple blockbuster will see a return to save the nearly extinct dinosaurs left running free in "Jurassic World." For "Fallen Kingdom" Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard minus her sturdy high heels) and Owen (Chris Pratt) return to the forbidden (and abandoned) isle where a extinction event volcanic eruption ( did anyone stage that Hawaiian catastrophe?) threatens to again remove the giant "saurus" lizard creatures from Earth.

Considering the impact of 2017's "Wonder Woman," "Ocean's 8" sterling female cast (Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anna Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Rihanna) endeavor their own heist --- at the annual Met Opera Gala. Debbie Ocean (Bullock), estranged sis of the legendary Danny, has just put bars behind her and she's assembling a team of fems to snatch a $150 million dollar necklace. Gary ("Hunger Games," "Seabiscuit") Ross has the helm (rather than WW's Patty Jenkins) so we will see if he's caught on to newly instilled female bravado and confidence.

Johnny ("Jackass" and sequels) Knoxville has taken over a low budget theme park known as "Action Point" where a misfit crew match their minimum safety, maximum fun thrill rides against a looming corporate menace. Knoxville is known for a "Dukes of Hazard" big screen comedy, "Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia (as executive producer) and "Thrillbillies Double Wide." (June 1)

And let's not forget "Solo: A Star War Story" which has brought a light, entertaining, less complicated look at the universe, to which Alden Ehrenreich earns his heroic claim to fame under Ron Howard's step in direction.