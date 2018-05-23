Most read
Monroe Avenue Drug Bust
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - 04:59 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
The Tuesday May 22 bust at 1135 Monroe Avenue where initially seven were detained, but one, a Washington, D.C. man --- Nile Lloyd Braboy --- has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Distribution amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana were found.
Located across the street from the Monroe Headstart facility , the landlord has been issued a citation.
During the execution of the warrant, three people took off out the back door. They were all detained by law enforcement.