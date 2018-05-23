Monroe Avenue Drug Bust

Did not take the new Chief of Police (Hank Dial) long to continue his blazing series of drug house takedowns. Members of HPD's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team nabbed drugs, money and guns across the street from a former school.

The Tuesday May 22 bust at 1135 Monroe Avenue where initially seven were detained, but one, a Washington, D.C. man --- Nile Lloyd Braboy --- has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Distribution amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana were found.

Located across the street from the Monroe Headstart facility , the landlord has been issued a citation.

During the execution of the warrant, three people took off out the back door. They were all detained by law enforcement.