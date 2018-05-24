Pullman Square Concerts Return May 31st

Huntington, WV-- A Downtown Huntington summer tradition is back on May 31st with the return of the Heiner's - Dutch Miller Pullman Square Summer Concert series presented by Kindred Communications.





Concerts begin each Thursday evening at 7:00 through August 30th. Food, beer and merchandise vendors will be on hand weekly.





The full list of concerts includes:

May 31st---Stonestreet

June 7th---Kala DeHart and Rivertown

June 14th---Buffalo Wabs/The Price Hill Hustle

June 21st---Marshall University Jazz Ensembles/Jason Marsalis

June 28th---Oakwood Road Band

July 5th---Short & Company/The Dividends

July 12th---Pegasus

July 19th---Santa Cruz

July 26th---William Matheny/Ducain

August 2nd---Ona/Brad Goodall

August 9th---Carrier

August 16th---Madhouse

August 23rd---The Return

August 30th---Huntington Music and Arts Festival Kickoff





