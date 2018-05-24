Most read
Pullman Square Concerts Return May 31st
Concerts begin each Thursday evening at 7:00 through August 30th. Food, beer and merchandise vendors will be on hand weekly.
The full list of concerts includes:
May 31st---Stonestreet
June 7th---Kala DeHart and Rivertown
June 14th---Buffalo Wabs/The Price Hill Hustle
June 21st---Marshall University Jazz Ensembles/Jason Marsalis
June 28th---Oakwood Road Band
July 5th---Short & Company/The Dividends
July 12th---Pegasus
July 19th---Santa Cruz
July 26th---William Matheny/Ducain
August 2nd---Ona/Brad Goodall
August 9th---Carrier
August 16th---Madhouse
August 23rd---The Return
August 30th---Huntington Music and Arts Festival Kickoff
