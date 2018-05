Huntington City Council Reminder --- Meeting is on Tuesday

Huntington City Council holds its regular second meeting in May on Tuesday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting is moved from Monday to Tuesday.

A work session will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be televised on Comcast Channel 24 and streamed on the city's FB site.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

***TUESDAY***

May 29, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE COOK SCHOOL PROPERTY TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY FOR THE FURTHER PURPOSE OF TRANSFER TO MOUNTWEST COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL ADOPTING THE REGION 2 PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL’S MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO CONTRACTS TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR DEMOLITION AND SITE CLEARANCE FOR VARIOUS STRUCTURES WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE PROPOSED RESTATED AND AMENDED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment