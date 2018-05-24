Trump Campaign Announces Hiring of Political Director

NEW YORK, NY – Today, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the hiring of Chris Carr as the campaign’s new Political Director. Mr. Carr joins the Trump Campaign following a long career serving the Republican Party in regional and national political roles, including serving as the RNC’s Political Director for the 2016 election cycle.

This assignment is being made as the Trump Campaign begins to engage in the 2018 mid-term elections and supports candidates who will back President Trump’s America First agenda. Mr. Carr will represent the Trump Campaign as a liaison to the Republican campaign committees and as an added resource to pro-Trump candidates as the GOP defends its majorities in the House and Senate this fall.

“We are pleased to have Chris Carr join the Trump Campaign as our Political Director as we start to engage in the 2018 mid-term elections and support America First candidates across the country,” said Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Chris brings tremendous experience to our political operations and will serve as an effective liaison to GOP committees engaged in the mid-terms as well as the candidates who will come to Washington after the elections to support President Trump’s agenda in Congress,” he concluded.

“It’s an honor to join the Trump Campaign as the Political Director,” said Chris Carr. “I look forward to supporting the President’s mission to expand our GOP majorities in 2018 and begin to plan for the 2020 campaign after November with the rest of the team,” he said.