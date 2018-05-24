Planet 92.7 and 98.5 Welcome “Lex and Terry” June 2nd

Huntington, WV-- Nationally-syndicated radio show hosts Lex and Terry, along with show favorite KB, will return to Huntington on Saturday, June 2nd for the “Lex and Terry Bud Light Bar-B-Que, presented by Network Innovation Solutions”.





The free event starts at 7pm at Buddy’s All-American Bar-B-Que, 1537 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Bud Light and Bar-B-Que specials will be available throughout the evening as well as contests, live music from The Dividends and a chance to meet Lex and Terry. The evening will also feature the unveiling of a NEW “Lex and Terry” website, powered by Huntington’s own Network Innovation Solutions.





Lex and Terry can be heard locally weekday mornings on 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet Rocks.





Kindred Communications is a multi-media company based in Huntington, WV consisting of six radio stations with nine signals, Kindred Digital and the “Insider” sports news magazine.