Party on the Patio Set for June 15
Larry Whitt & Blue Eyed Soul will take the stage with fiery electric blues-basted sets of music that includes everything from originals to a slew of standard R&B, Motown and Southern Rock.
Party on the Patio comes alive not only with music, but a variety of delicious food vendors, Coca-Cola products and Ice Cold Craft & Domestic Beer.
This Summer Concert Series is made possible with the assistance of iHeartMedia, First Sentry Bank, Coca-Cola, Holiday Inn, Mayo Tree Company and the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau.
For more information contact GHPRD Development & Recreation Manager Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.
Visit our website: ghprd.org