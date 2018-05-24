Party on the Patio Set for June 15

Don’t miss Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s next Party on the Patio on Friday, June 15, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Heritage Station.

Larry Whitt & Blue Eyed Soul will take the stage with fiery electric blues-basted sets of music that includes everything from originals to a slew of standard R&B, Motown and Southern Rock.





Party on the Patio comes alive not only with music, but a variety of delicious food vendors, Coca-Cola products and Ice Cold Craft & Domestic Beer.

This Summer Concert Series is made possible with the assistance of iHeartMedia, First Sentry Bank, Coca-Cola, Holiday Inn, Mayo Tree Company and the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau.





For more information contact GHPRD Development & Recreation Manager Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.

