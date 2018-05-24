Most read
Alleged Huntington Dealers Arrested after Getting off Bus
Detectives set up a surveillance operation and saw hand to hand drug sales which set up probable cause for a search warrant, the HPD release said.
On Wednesday, May 23 , the detectives searched the house which was used as a "packaging" location for drugs. Heroin and scales were seized.
Those arrested included:
Maurice D. Eaddy Jr., 20, of Warren, Michigan, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and obstructing an officer.
Derek Eugene Johnson, 43, of Detroit, and Marquan "GG" Charles Williams were arrested and charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Jessica Renee Vaughn, 30, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Huntington Police said that about $40,000 in heroin has been taken off the street.