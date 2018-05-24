Alleged Huntington Dealers Arrested after Getting off Bus

Keeping the spotlight on Huntington's continuing instances of drug abuse, HPD has made four arrests and closed a home at 214 W. Seventh Street. Law enforcement saw four known drug dealers exit a Greyhound bus and trailed them to the Seventh Street location, which no has a do not occupy sign on it.

Detectives set up a surveillance operation and saw hand to hand drug sales which set up probable cause for a search warrant, the HPD release said.

On Wednesday, May 23 , the detectives searched the house which was used as a "packaging" location for drugs. Heroin and scales were seized.

Those arrested included:

Maurice D. Eaddy Jr., 20, of Warren, Michigan, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and obstructing an officer.

Derek Eugene Johnson, 43, of Detroit, and Marquan "GG" Charles Williams were arrested and charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Jessica Renee Vaughn, 30, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Huntington Police said that about $40,000 in heroin has been taken off the street.