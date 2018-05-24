Marshall students receive Spirit of Excellence Awards

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Division of Student Affairs created the Spirit of Excellence Awards to recognize the exceptional contributions of university students.

The award formally honors students who excel in campus involvement and service to the university, their peers and the broader community, according to Andrew Hermansdorfer, director of the Office of Student Leadership and Involvement.

“There is something extraordinary about Marshall University students, and this award honors those who best exemplify the essence of what it means to be a Son or Daughter of Marshall,” Hermansdorfer said. “The university president and vice president of student affairs, and other student affairs administrators, recognized these recipients during a public ceremony.”

The award recipients included:

· Debbie Amos, biomedical sciences, of Parkersburg, West Virginia

· David Crawley, secondary education, of Liverpool, England

· Stephen Holland, exercise science, of Huntington

· Emily Hudson, criminal justice, of Hurricane, West Virginia

· Bisodum Ishola, biological sciences, of Huntington

· Matt Jarvis, economics, of Nitro, West Virginia

· Madison Parker, elementary special education, of Huntington

· Taylor Ryan, adult and continuing education, of Paducah, Kentucky

· Gretel Toloza Alvarez, chemistry, of Charleston, West Virginia

· Rebecca Turnbull, broadcast journalism and public relations, of Bridgeport, West Virginia

· Kasun Wijayagurusinghe, accounting, of Colombo, Sri Lanka

The awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, April 25 in the university’s Drinko Library. To learn more about the Marshall University Spirit of Excellence Awards, visit www.marshall.edu/student-affairs.

###

Photo: From left to right are Stephen Holland, Rebecca Turnbull, Emily Hudson, Madison Parker, Bisodum Ishola, Gretal Toloza Alvarez, Taylor Ryan, Kasun Wijayagurusinghe, David Crawley, Debbie Amos.