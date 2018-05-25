DEVELOPING ... Another Day, Another Huntington Drug Bust; Police Search for Robber

DEVELOPING .... HNN has learned that a drug bust took place Thursday evening, May 24, in the vicinity of 23rd Street West and Jefferson Avenue.

A neighbor, Stephanie Heck, praised officers. "Hats off HPD," she said. Chief Hank Dial and Detective Rocky Johnson praised the efforts of neighbors which led to the police gathering evidence to take down the drug house.

Meanwhile, Detective Chris Sperry has asked for public assistance in locating a man (and possibly a female accomplice) who robbed a 72 year old man in the Kroger parking lot at 19 W. 7th Avenue.

The wallet was removed during a struggle.

One suspect was about 6'1" and wore a thick black striped hoodie.

HPD Photo

However, a woman tried to purchase over $100 of electronics and clothing at a store on Ninth Avenue and Ninth Street using the victim's debit card. She did not know the pin.

Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or the department's anonymous tip line at 304 696 4444.

Finally, Michael Shaver, 21, has been charged with malicious assault along with battery, possession of a controlled substance, and brandishing deadly weapons during an incident on the Taco Bell parking lot in the 2500 block of Fifth Avenue.