Most read
- Pullman Square Concerts Return May 31st
- Alleged Huntington Dealers Arrested after Getting off Bus
- Higher Education Policy Commission grants $360,000 in awards to support health care in rural and underserved areas of West Virginia
- Uranium Hexafluoride Ohio River Contamination Class Action Filed
- POLICE BLOTTER: Kroger Parking Lot Robbery; Arson Reported
- UPDATED: Golden Corral on Rt. 60 Immunizes Workers
- Monroe Avenue Drug Bust
- Cabell Board of Education to meet May 22 to address employee discipline
House and Senate Pass Woody Williams Bill
Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously Monday afternoon to pass Rep. Evan Jenkins’ legislation to rename the Huntington VA Medical Center for World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams.
Rep. Jenkins honored Mr. Williams’ life and service during debate on the bill on the House floor.
“Woody is an unbelievably brave and kind man. Not only did he demonstrate extraordinary heroism at Iwo Jima, but he has dedicated his life to serving veterans and our community,” Rep. Jenkins said.
“Woody is an example of the best West Virginia and our nation has to offer. And is, quite simply, an American hero. Renaming the Huntington VA Medical Center to honor Woody’s service is a fitting tribute for all he has done for our veterans and their families.”
H.R. 3663 is cosponsored by West Virginia’s other House members, Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney.