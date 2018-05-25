Senate Committee Approves Bill to Move ARC HQ to WV

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, introduced an amendment to the Senate Energy and Water Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2019 that will guarantee that the Appalachian Regional Commission Headquarters, if relocated, would move to West Virginia. The amendment passed the Energy and Water subcommittee by a vote of 16-15.

“West Virginia is the only state completely in Appalachia, and it just makes sense that we would serve as the Headquarters of the Appalachian Regional Commission. Should the headquarters move, my amendment ensures that this vital commission - and the jobs that come with it - will relocate to our great state,” Senator Manchin said.

The Appalachian Regional Commission was founded in 1965 through an Act of Congress. It stretches across 13 U.S. states, with all 55 counties of West Virginia located within the Commission’s jurisdiction. Since that time, the Commission has provided focused investments in areas such as business development, education and job training, telecommunications, critical infrastructure, community development, housing, and transportation. In FY 2017, the Commission supported 591 projects totaling $152.3 million, with 73% of these investments going toward the most distressed areas within the region.