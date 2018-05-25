Huntington Firefighters Put Out 9th Avenue W House Fire

Huntington Firefighters have extinguished a structure fire in the 500 block of W. Ninth Avenue. The initial call came about 11:10 a.m. Friday, May 25.

Two people escaped the blaze, which quickly enveloped the entire house.

No word on the cause.

More fire photos are available at Eric Sullivan's website:

https://www.facebook.com/red.2500.4x4?hc_ref=ARTLNCo4kYWnePmiGP-Lla3PwXv...