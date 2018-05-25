Huntington Firefighters Put Out 9th Avenue W House Fire

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, May 25, 2018 - 16:31 Updated 6 min ago
W. 9th Avenue Fire
W. 9th Avenue Fire
Photo: Eric Sullivan / HFD-FB

Huntington Firefighters have extinguished a structure fire in the 500 block of W. Ninth Avenue. The initial call came about 11:10 a.m. Friday, May 25. 

Two people escaped the blaze, which quickly enveloped the entire house. 

No word on the cause. 

More fire photos are available at Eric Sullivan's website:

https://www.facebook.com/red.2500.4x4?hc_ref=ARTLNCo4kYWnePmiGP-Lla3PwXv...

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus