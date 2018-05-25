Most read
Huntington Firefighters Put Out 9th Avenue W House Fire
Two people escaped the blaze, which quickly enveloped the entire house.
No word on the cause.
More fire photos are available at Eric Sullivan's website:
https://www.facebook.com/red.2500.4x4?hc_ref=ARTLNCo4kYWnePmiGP-Lla3PwXv...