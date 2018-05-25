Most read
- DEVELOPING ... Another Day, Another Huntington Drug Bust; Police Search for Robber
- Pullman Square Concerts Return May 31st
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- Uranium Hexafluoride Ohio River Contamination Class Action Filed
- Alleged Huntington Dealers Arrested after Getting off Bus
- Higher Education Policy Commission grants $360,000 in awards to support health care in rural and underserved areas of West Virginia
- Legal Aid of West Virginia Kicks Off 2018 “Just One” Campaign with Law Firm Challenge
- POLICE BLOTTER: Kroger Parking Lot Robbery; Arson Reported
Strippers Allege Barboursville Club Didn't Pay Them, Charged for Shoes, Underwear
Friday, May 25, 2018 - 07:08 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
A dancer at Southern Exposure has sued the owners stating she and other workers were not paid properly and that they were required to purchase shoes, underwear, and accessories from the club, as well as "pay" a daily fee to appear on stage.
They were fined $500 if they were late for work, too.
The suit has been filed in Cabell County Circuit Court. You can read the full details on the WV Record site:
https://wvrecord.com/stories/511428164-another-dancer-says-southern-xpos...