Strippers Allege Barboursville Club Didn't Pay Them, Charged for Shoes, Underwear

 Friday, May 25, 2018 - 07:08 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
File Photo

So, you heard that you can make a lot of money to pay your bills or tuition by becoming an exotic dancer? Think twice. You not only have to dance naked (or near) , but some dancers pay a "house fee" for an opportunity to display their dancing talents. 

A dancer at Southern Exposure has sued the owners stating she and other workers were not paid properly and that they were required to purchase shoes, underwear, and accessories from the club, as well as "pay" a daily fee to appear on stage. 

They were fined $500 if they were late for work, too.

The suit has been filed in Cabell County Circuit Court. You can read the full details on the WV Record site:

https://wvrecord.com/stories/511428164-another-dancer-says-southern-xpos...

 

