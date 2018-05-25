Most read
Country Music Star Trace Adkins to Perform before Trump Rally on Tuesday, May 29 in Nashville, Tennessee
The addition of Trace Adkins will be a reunion for Adkins with President Trump, as the Country Music legend was a finalist on Season 7 of Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, hosted by then-reality TV star Donald Trump.
“We are excited to host Trace Adkins to warm-up the crowd for President Trump prior to the MAGA Rally on Tuesday in Nashville,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “As a huge supporter of the Wounded Warriors Project that helps our great veterans, and so many other important charities, Trace will help set the perfect patriotic tone for the rally. This will be a special treat for President Trump’s supporters Tuesday night,” he concluded.