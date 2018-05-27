Man Shot on Huntington's W. 14th Street

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries from a shooting around 5:30 a.m. Saturday May 26 in the 400 block of W. 14th Street, near Washington Avenue.

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot the man in the leg.

No other information is available at this time.

According to the May 26, 2018, print out, Huntington officers executed six warrants including associated charges for shoplifting and receiving stolen property.

The report contains four petit larceny incidents. They were in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Blvd., 900 block of Madison Avenue, and two in the 800 block of W. 17th Street.